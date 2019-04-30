UPDATE: Fatal car crash near Stratford – A46

A MAN has died after a car crashed into a tree this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A46, near to Bishopton in Stratford-upon-Avon at 6am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff but sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”