Town’s play-offs game called off amid player eligibility probe

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town’s scheduled play-off semi-final at King’s Lynn Town on Wednesday has been postponed while the FA investigate an alleged breach of player eligibility rules.

The game at the Garden Walk Stadium was called off last night after the FA began to check whether Town had fielded an ineligible player.

If proven, Town could face a points deduction in the Evo-Stik South Premier Central.

Thomas Baillie’s team finished their highest ever place in the non-League pyramid in fifth spot, five points clear of Coalville Town in sixth.

Town have until lunchtime today (Tuesday) to put forward their case to the authorities.

In a statement, the club said: “We have received a letter from the FA on the 29th April regards an alleged ineligible player and potential points deduction.

“The FA asked us to supply relevant information by lunchtime April 30th which we will comply with. We await the outcome from the FA and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we hope a swift conclusion.

“The club will make no further comment until we have heard further from the FA.”

In a statement last night, the Evo-Stik South said: “Following the FA highlighting a potential issue of an ineligible player for Stratford Town today which may result in potential points deduction, the League’s Board has had to make the decision to postpone the scheduled play-off semi-final tie since this may have implications on Stratford Town’s involvement.

“Both the FA and League know of the urgency in dealing with this matter and are committed to resolving it as soon as possible.

“A further statement will be made on Tuesday regarding the matter.”

A statement from King’s Lynn this morning said: “Late yesterday evening, King’s Lynn Town Football Club were informed by the Southern League that our scheduled play-off semi-final match against Stratford Town, due to be played on Wednesday evening, has been postponed due to an investigation by the FA into Stratford Town allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

“At the moment we have no further information as to how this matter is to be dealt with and resolved by the FA.

“Further discussions between the involved parties will continue later.”