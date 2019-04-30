Fatal collision – A46 near Stratford

POLICE were called to a fatal collision on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon at 5.40am this morning, Tuesday 30th April.. The male driver of a grey/blue Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The A46 is closed from the junction of the A439 Warwick Road to the A3400 Birmingham Road and all side roads from the A46 are closed. The roads will remain closed for the majority of today.

Police are asking drivers to be patient, allow extra time for their journey and drive carefully through local villages.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the grey/blue Ford Fiesta on the A46 in the early hours of this morning.

Any witnesses are please asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of 30 April 2019.