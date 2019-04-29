Grundy stars with 6 wickets as Stratford skittle Handsworth

CRICKET

TOM GRUNDY snapped up six wickets to help Stratford skittled Handsworth to seal a 105-run victory in the Warwickshire League Division One.

A 101-run stand between Alex Marney and Archie Walker revived the Stratford innings after they had been rocking at 74-6 and the hosts finished on 204-9 in their 50 overs at Swans Nest Lane.

Dexter Purser hit 21 and Luke Nardone added 27 as Stratford batted first, having won the toss.

But Marney and Walker provide the cornerstone to the innings with their 100-runs stand coming up in 134 balls.

Walker top-scored with 73 off 108 balls, scoring six fours and one six, and Marney’s 55 came off 61 balls, including six fours.

Ittian Bowens was the pick of the Handsworth bowlers, finishing with 3-42.

The visitors’ reply was always under pressure as Grundy sent back the first four batsmen with just 36 on the board.

The wickets continued to tumble and at 41-8 the game was almost done.

Kenrick Smith rallied the batting with an unbeaten 42 off 53 balls but Purser wrapped up the innings by cleanbowling Bilal Zameer to leave Handsworth all out for 99 in the 31st over.

Grundy finished with 6-44 in 15 overs and Purser two for eight.

Stratford visit Bedworth on Saturday.

