Crash ends Sims’ hopes in Paris

ALEXANDER Sims’ hopes in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Paris E-Prix were ended early after being hit by another driver.

Around the tight, twisty temporary race track in the centre of Paris, Sims was hit by Oliver Rowland, who hit the rear right-hand side of Sims’ iFE.18 race car, sending him into the wall and causing race-ending damage.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Sims, from Bickmarsh near Bidford, had started the race in 16th place.

In treacherous conditions, Sims was having a steady race when – with 30 minutes left on the clock – heavy rain and then hail began to fall, resulting in full course yellow flags being issued.

In treacherous conditions, Sims was having a steady race when – with 30 minutes left on the clock – heavy rain and then hail began to fall, resulting in full course yellow flags being issued.

Racing soon resumed, with Sims running in 15th. Then, as the field headed through Turn 3, Rowland locked up under braking and hit the rear of Sims' car, propelling him into the wall. Although himself unhurt, Sims' car suffered significant damage and he was forced to retire from the race.

The next round of the Formula E Championship takes place on 11th May around the streets of Monaco.

