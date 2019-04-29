Rally will be a Triumph

TRIUMPH car and nostalgia fans alike are in for a treat, when the Pre-1940 Motor Club returns to Wroxall Abbey.Up to 40 cars representing the best of the Triumph Motor Company’s production through the late 1920s and 30s will be there at the event, on Sunday, 16th June from 10am to 4pm.

There will be larger saloons and roadsters such as Triumph Vitesses and Dolomites, as well as sporty smaller cars such as Triumph Gloria SX and several specials on display.

The club said a unique characteristic of the rally was that several of the cars on display would be sole surviving examples and the magnificent Grade II listed Victorian building, with its long driveway, provided the perfect backdrop for the cars.

A spokesperson added that they were particularly pleased to see people who had previously or currently owned pre-1940 Triumphs at the event, which is free.

More details about the club and the event can be found on the club website at www.pre-1940triumphmotoeclub.org