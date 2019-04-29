Football results

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Kettering Town 5-1 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Heath Hayes 2-2 Littleton
Leicester Road 0-0 Studley (abandoned after 40 minutes)
Stapenhill 1-5 Racing Club Warwick
Division Two
Earlswood Town 4-3 Feckenham
FC Stratford 2-5 Coventry Alvis
Division Three
Coventrians 1-1 Alcester Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Stratford HGC 2-1 Welford on Avon
Aquaid Division Two
Inkberrow A 9-2 GSH United
Foster Shield, Group stages
Shipston Reserves 5-1 FISSC Reserves