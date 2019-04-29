Football results

Action from FC Stratford v Coventry Alvis on Saturday: Photo: Iain Duck. Full report in this week's Herald.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Kettering Town 5-1 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Heath Hayes 2-2 Littleton

Leicester Road 0-0 Studley (abandoned after 40 minutes)

Stapenhill 1-5 Racing Club Warwick

Division Two

Earlswood Town 4-3 Feckenham

FC Stratford 2-5 Coventry Alvis

Division Three

Coventrians 1-1 Alcester Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Stratford HGC 2-1 Welford on Avon

Aquaid Division Two

Inkberrow A 9-2 GSH United

Foster Shield, Group stages

Shipston Reserves 5-1 FISSC Reserves

 