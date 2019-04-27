Happy birthday to the Bard as Stratford celebrates in style

ENTHUSIASTIC crowds braved cold winds to celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday in Stratford-upon-Avon today, Saturday.

Youngsters from local schools joined civic dignitaries and brass bands to take part in the traditional birthday parade around the town centre streets.

One of the highlights of this annual celebration, which today marked the 455th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s birth, is the singing of Happy Birthday by the crowds of visitors to the world’s greatest playwright.

Flags from countries around the globe are unfurled and a special procession to Holy Trinity Church is made where flowers are laid at Shakespeare’s grave.

Full report and lots of pictures of the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in next Thursday’s Herald – 2nd May.