Large crowds gather for Stratford pavilion opening

Stratford’s Peony Pavilion opened to much fanfare this afternoon with a large crowd of politicians, journalists and members of the public gathering to watch the ribbon cutting ceremony.

During the unveiling civic officials pointed to the pavilion as a symbol of the growing friendship between Stratford and the city of Fuzhou and the UK and China.

The pavilion was a gift to the district council from China but while it has generally been welcomed, there has been some criticism of the council for deciding to place it in the Firs Gardens rather than another location.

It was all smiles today though with a special Chinese musical performance and a re-enactment of the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet by English actors, entertaining onlookers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kenilworth and Southam MP and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, Jeremy Wright, said: “This is a wonderful piece of design that will form a welcome addition to the Firs Garden, one of our region’s most scenic green spaces.

“It’s more than just a physical structure, it’s a fitting symbol of the links between the United Kingdom and China and the co-operation taking place between our two countries.”

