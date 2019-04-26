Back to the 1940s

THE Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway’s Wartime in the Cotswolds event is back this weekend, recalling the triumphs and tragedies of the Second World War and celebrating the camaraderie that held Britain together.

The action takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 27th and 28th April and the event has grown year on year. Highlights will include visits from re-enactors as King George VI, Winston Churchill and Field Marshall Montgomery, with hardware including a rep-lica Spitfire aircraft and a tank.

At Winchcombe the acc-laimed RAF plotting room will be in action demonstrating how RAF squad-rons were despatched to counter an incoming enemy air raid.

There is a packed programme of events and attractions at Cheltenham Racecourse, Gotherington, Winchcombe, Toddington and Broadway stations with plenty of action on the frequent train services too.

It is also hoped, weather permitting, that there will be a fly-past of aircraft from the RAF Memorial Flight.

Mark Evans, who expects to escort King George VI when he arrives and who is chairman of the organising committee, said: “We have some familiar and some new performers, singers and attractions this year and what is particularly pleasing is that nearly two-thirds of our visitors go to the trouble of dressing up on 1940s garb.

“Of particular appeal will be the 1940s Dance at Toddington on Saturday night.”

There will be period – and modern – refreshments at all of the stations, as well as musical entertainment, exhibitions, re-enactments, and vehicles.

Full information and ticket prices is available online at: www. gwsr.com