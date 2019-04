A FORMER star of the 1990s television show Gladiators was the guest of Chipping Campden Baptist Church recently.

Two of the church’s younger members Kaleb Arthey, aged eight, and his sister Carys, four, were pictured going up in the world with Warren Furman, better known as Ace to fans of the show.

The TV strong man was a guest at the church’s special Messy Church youth party held at Chipping Campden School, where he and his team were present to share his Christian faith.