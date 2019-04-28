Brain tumour survivor says thanks

A YOUNG Alcester man who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour when he was 21 months old in 2000 will cycle from Calais to Paxos to raise money as a way of saying “thank you” to the people who saved his life.

Joshua Ronchetti will turn 21 in July and now enjoys a full and active life with family and friends thanks to the expert medical care he received at Birmingham Children’s Hospital – where he was treated -and the continued support of The Brain Tumour Charity; he hopes to raise £10,000 for both organisations from his bike ride.

He was diagnosed in 2000 with a choroid Plexus Carcinoma. His family were told the disease could be ‘treated but not cured’, in fact it proved to be an agonizing wait for everyone concerned, including his mother Kathryn Conway.

Eventually Joshua underwent two critical operations which saw the successful removal of the tumour.

In September 2000, Joshua’s grandfather – Kevin Conway from Alcester – decided to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Brain Tumour UK (as it was formally known), so Kevin, along with two friends, cycled the 1,050 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats and raised £15,000.

Almost 21 years after all the trauma of his early life, what better way to celebrate the lead-up to Joshua’s 21st than to be joined on his bike ride by his grandad Kevin, aged 65. The pair set off from Calais on 17th May to cycle 1,700 miles to the Greek Island of Paxos to help raise their target of £10,000.

To support Joshua and Kevin visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/helenConway6