Key roadworks to improve Warwick town centre

FOLLOWING consultation in 2016, Warwickshire County Council is carrying out works at the Northgate junction as part of a series of improvements proposed for Warwick town centre.

Work is due to start on Tuesday 7th May and is expected to be complete by the end of August 2019.

It’s part of a major scheme of works in and around the town centre, aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing the amount of stationary traffic and improving air quality. The objective is to enhance the experience for the pedestrian and help make the town centre a more attractive proposition for visitors and shoppers.

The Northgate scheme aims to improve the setting of a key gateway to the town, making it more pedestrian-friendly by reducing the traffic at the junction, introducing informal crossing points and improving access to the town centre.

There will also be a number of traffic management changes including a right turn only into Northgate Street from Barrack Street and prohibiting a right turn into Northgate Street for eastbound vehicles travelling from Saltisford/A425.

To allow the works to be carried out safely and efficiently, temporary traffic management arrangements will be put in place for the duration of the works. For part of the works this will include one-way running on The Butts and the northern section of Cape Road to ease traffic flows and avoid the need for temporary traffic lights.

Full details of the traffic management proposals, diversion routes and regular updates during the construction phase will be available from Wednesday 1st May via the County Council’s website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/northgateworks. Access for deliveries to business properties will also be maintained and / or temporary arrangements agreed in advance with individual businesses