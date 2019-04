Retail chain Debenhams has announced the 22 stores across the UK it intends to close in 2020- and Stratford’s is not one of them.

As part of a restructuring process the company eventually intends to close 50 stores, but there will be relief in Stratford that the town’s store has not been named in the initial round of closures.

Earlier this month Debenhams plc entered administration before being sold to Celine Newco I Limited, an entity owned by certain of the company’s secured lenders.