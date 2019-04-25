Council offers reassurances to climate change activists

A focus on speedy action to tackle climate change was agreed by councillors at Stratford District Council last week, following calls from environmentalists for more to be done.

During last week’s full council meeting, Stratford environmentalist Peter Chaddock asked members whether they would have any reservations about declaring a climate emergency in Stratford.

More than 50 councils across the country have already taken such action in an effort to persuade the government to do more to tackle the issue.

During the meeting council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson, said: “I take climate change very seriously, I think this is a very, very serious threat, in most cases I think it is underestimated.

“I hope from that point of view you are somewhat reassured of the attitude in the new council may take.”

He added that we can’t allow progress on emissions reductions to stall.

Mr Chaddock said: “I thought it was refreshing that the leader acknowledged that we are not hitting our carbon reduction targets and it was encouraging that he was very supportive of greater action to tackle climate change. I’m hoping to lobby councillors individually following the elections and I’m hopeful that the council will declare a climate emergency at its meeting on 22nd May.

“It’s clear that national government does not consider this a priority, all they seem to be talking about is Brexit.”

He added: “Time is marching on and we won’t be able to negotiate with Nature for an extension. We can’t afford to piddle about any longer because according to our finest climate scientists, in less than eleven and a half years from now it’s ‘game over’ i.e. climate change becomes irreversible.”

To further pressure the council to take action, the group Stratford Climate Action has launched an online petition calling on the authority to declare a climate emergency, to develop a strategy to make the community aware of the severity of the situation and to develop a plan to reduce carbon emissions.

A paper version of the petition is available to download at http://www.stratfordclimate.org/petition/

Links to the e-petition can be found on the same page.