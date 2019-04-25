Emergency services called to woodland accident at Whichford

A man has suffered potentially serious injuries after being hit by a rolling log in woodland near Whichford.

The man, who is in his 20s was working in the area cutting down trees when the accident happened just after 12.30pm today.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance were initially sent to the scene, but due to difficulties accessing the area, the West Midlands Ambulance Service called in its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) for assistance.

The casualty was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to the John Radcliffe Hospital.