A stitch in time keeps babies warm and feeling fine

STITCHERS, embroiderers and knitters have created dozens of colorful bobble hats and boots for local babies born prematurely to keep them safe and warm.

The volunteer group – In Stitches – meet at Escape Arts in Sheep Street, Stratford each Thursday to knit the much needed items which help maintain a baby’s body warmth.

Once complete, the items are boxed up and donated to premature baby units at Warwick and Bristol Hospitals.

The ongoing work of the group coincides with a Call the Midwife exhibition at Escape Arts celebrating the history of maternity services in the Stratford area and which runs until the middle of June.

Anyone interested wishing to join In Stitches should contact aliallen@escapearts.org.uk