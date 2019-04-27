Warwickshire Bears Women secure promotion

WARWICKSHIRE Wheelchair Basketball Club’s women’s section secured promotion to Division Two of the BWB Women’s League after finishing as runners-up in Division Three.

The Bears Women brought the curtain down on their highly-successful campaign with a 34-26 victory over Eastern Blue Stars on Sunday. This followed a 49-26 victory over Jaguars WBC earlier in the day.

The day before, the Bears narrowly lost 41-30 in a title-decider against Wakefield Whirlwinds – the only team to have beaten them this season.

Bears coach Dan Smith said: [I am] so proud of all the girls associated with the Bears women’s league team.

“Finishing this season as second in the league and gaining promotion – what an achievement! I couldn’t be prouder.

“It has been a true pleasure being their coach and I look forward for the opportunity to coach the team next season.

“I hope that the success we have had this season will encourage some new recruits to join our ranks.

“We are always looking for players to bolster the team, and will be focusing on recruitment for our women’s side during the off season.”

The Bears are still looking for a sponsor for the team and also always looking to recruit new members, especially female and junior players.

If anyone is interested than you can contact Bears at info@bearswbc.com or call 07946 518354.