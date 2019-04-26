Alcester Town close in on league title

ALCESTER Town moved a step closer towards the Midland League Division Three title by taking six points from their two games over the Easter weekend.

Table-topping Town enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Bartestree on Saturday, thanks to a strike from Daniel Carter, before thrashing Enville Athletic 6-0 on Easter Monday.

Carter (2) was again on the scoresheet while Callum Burston-Keeley, Matt Magee, substitute Ollie Gibson and an own-goal completed the scoring.

The Red and Blacks now need just three points from their trip to Coventrians on Saturday to mathematically win the league title as Continental Star have a far inferior goal difference.

Seeley told the Herald: “We deserved to beat Bartestree, but we should have won the game by more as we missed so many chances.

“Then the game against Enville was a complete contrast to the cup semi-final defeat earlier in the season.

“They used the wind well on that day, but Monday showed that when the conditions are good, we were much better than them.

“The last time we played Coventrians they camped in their own half and I hope this time around they have a go.”