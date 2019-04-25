Alcester battle the heat to sink Droitwich 3rds

A MIXED Alcester team managed to secure a 32-17 victory over Droitwich 3rds – despite their opposition looking strong and playing in temperatures above 20 degrees celsius.

The home side started well and dominated the opening play of the game, but were unlucky to see Glyn Smith’s try disallowed within the first few minutes.

However, moments later Jamie Clarke restored rights and gave the Red and Blacks the try they were looking for.

Captain Phill Birks scored next to double his side’s lead. Making his first appearance this season, Lee Avery-Sherwood was forced to leave the pitch after 20 minutes as the heat and physical strain took its toll and he was replaced by Will Silk.

Sherwood made a re-appearance on the pitch in the second half and showed Kings Coughton what they were missing in his absence.

Second row Matt Johnson added Alcester’s third try before the visitors scored their first on the stroke of half-time and kicked the first successful conversion of the game to make the score at the break 15-7.

It was almost 20 minutes into the second half before another score as both sides demonstrated good attacking play.

However, it was Alcester who crossed the whitewash again, this time courtesy of winger Lewis Walker who scored a great individual try, beating the last defender to score under the posts.

Five minutes later Droitwich proved they weren’t out of the game yet by scoring their second try of the match. Not to be outdone, Alcester were over the line again.

Clarke also demonstrated individual strength and pace as he ran almost half the length of the field to score his second.

The visitors continued to press and were rewarded with their third and final try of the game.

However, it wasn’t enough as Walker concluded the try scoring for the day which signalled the victory for his Alcester side.

Alcester will relish another friendly fixture this weekend as Evesham bring a side to play at Kings Coughton.