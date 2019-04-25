Time trials get under way for Stratford CC

THE time trial season is well and truly under way for Stratford Cycling Club who started 2019 with the ten-mile K33/10D course which ran through Dunnington, Norton and Alcester.

This was the first competition of the new season for many riders and 112 entrants took part, with some coming from as far as Southampton.

The ten-mile route took riders from Dunnington, southwards to Norton then left, going through Salford Priors and then left again, finishing just before the River Arrow.

Stratford CC had a number of riders out on the day battling the blustery conditions and first home for the club was Martin Millington in a time of 23:18.

He was followed by Mick Stallard (23:29), Matt Mitchell (24:06), Stephen Eggleton (24:12), Dan Smith (24:31), Gerard Adams (25:09), Michael Warner (25:12), Keith Fitzgerald (28:48) and Declan Logue (30:02).

Other notable results from the race included Katie Pamphlett (junior female, Banbury Star, 30:14), Tom Portsmouth (junior male, Charlotteville CC, 20:59), Anna Morris (senior female, Uni of Southampton RC, 22:46), Xavier Disley (senior male, Aero Coach, 21:04), Liz Powell (veteran female, Drag2Zero, 22:28) and David Kiernan (veteran male, Race Rapid, 20:26).

Team Echelon, consisting of Jon Howard, David Dickerson and Dan Geisler, were the overall team winners.

The next club time trial for Stratford CC is today, Thursday, at 7pm. Visit www.stratfordcyclingclub.co.uk for more information.