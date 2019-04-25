Pros and amateurs to battle it out in Wootton Wawen

JUNIOR and adult riders of all abilities will be battling it out later this year at the Cable Wakeboarding Competition at Spot-on-Wake in Wootton Wawen.

The event takes place on Sunday, 2nd June and forms part of the Southern Cable Series Tour.

Rookies to advanced riders will compete on the water, showing off their skills on the ramps, rails and kickers.

Competitors will come from all over the country, but will also include many of the local Spot-On-Wake riders.

An action-packed day will see some of the professionals put on a show and the grassroots level riders battling it out for a spot on the podium.

The event is designed to encourage riders of all levels to compete in the presence of professionals in a fun environment.

Practice sessions will take place on the morning of 2nd June, with the competition starting at 1.30pm.