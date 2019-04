PETER Sugden was first to finish for Stratford AC at the Massey Ferguson Tractor 10k where he clocked 45:01 to come home 114th.

He was followed by Annie Cox (47:56 – 162nd), Yvonne Caswell (49:19 – 186th, and Dave Maundrell (54:46 – 253rd).

Next to finish for Stratford was Ruth Calderbank in 54:45 and then Pippa Abrams (57:34 – 289th) and John Butler (1:14.09 – 402nd).