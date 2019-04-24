Charity Raceday fixture at Warwick set for bumper crowd

WITH schools on their Easter break, another good crowd is expected for Warwick’s Kissing It Better Charity Raceday tomorrow, Thursday, writes David Hucker.

Kissing It Better is a vibrant healthcare charity working across the country to reduce the isolation of old age by bringing the generations together through imaginative, sustainable, inter-generational projects.

On raceday, they will be launching their new regulated teaching programme, making their expertise available to everyone.

The meeting gets underway at 2pm with the racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs, which has attracted 31 entries, including The Echo Boy, trained in County Meath by Dermot McLoughlin.

This is his only entry of the week and, if making the trip from Ireland, he could add to his two point-to-point wins last November, although Starjac, trained by Paul Webber at Mollington, deserves to get his head in front after being collared right on the line by Renwick at Uttoxeter last month.

Course winner Coopers Square has now won five of his last six races, starting from an official rating of 74 back in February.

He is now rated at 98 and could line up again in the Introducing Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase, although owner/trainer Tom Weston also has two entries on Friday to choose from.

In his absence, the lowly-weighted Eaton Miller could follow up his narrow win at Huntingdon from just a 2lb higher mark.

Six winners on Sunday, four ridden by his brother Harry, took Alcester trainer Dan Skelton to a double century for the season, the first trainer to reach this milestone since Martin Pipe 17 years ago.

One horse that contributed to the total was course winner Comrade Conrad and he could increase the number still further in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

Most valuable race of the afternoon is the fifth, the £11,400 Like Racing TV On Facebook Handicap Hurdle which, at three miles and a furlong, is also the longest and hat-trick seeking Little Millie could follow up her win over the course at the last meeting at the expense of dual winner New Age Dawning who would be making his handicap debut.

Racegoers can join a local racing expert on a tour of the racecourse one hour prior to the start of the first race for £5 on top of their general admission ticket.

The tour will give them an insider’s view of the track and its history dating back over 300 years, including the role played by the Great Fire of Warwick in 1694 on the future of racing in the town.

Accompanied children under the age of 18 are admitted free and advance tickets are on sale from £12.50.

There are also a number of raceday packages on offer from £32.50, full details of which are available at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/charity-raceday/

Gates will open two hours before, with plenty of free parking in the centre of the course Thursday’s action is followed by the Qatar May Racing Carnival, comprising four meetings over the month, kicking off with the Kids Carnival Day on Bank Holiday Monday, 6th May.

This year’s Carnival theme is ‘Superhero Family Fun’ and special guests on the day will include Superman, Superwoman, Batman and Batwoman – giving young racegoers the chance to meet their superhero idols.

Last year’s raceday attracted a bumper crowd of more than 6,500 and has become one of the most popular fixtures on the Warwick calendar.