Counsellor found calling through loss

WARWICKSHIRE Rural Housing Association (WRHA) has helped a local Snitterfield resident to come full circle with her life, supporting others in the same way that she was supported as an adolescent.

Having received counselling after her parents died when she was a teenager, Jenny Yates has now set up her own successful counselling practice in Stratford and Leamington and is helping others to make important life changes.

Jenny was one of five residents who successfully applied for a £500 bursary in 2014 to mark Warwickshire Rural Housing Association’s 25th anniversary. At the time, she had decided to follow a completely new career path and asked for the bursary to help her complete a degree in Person Centred Counselling and Psychotherapy at the University of Warwick.

Five years on, as WRHA celebrates its 30th anniversary, Jenny’s new career is flourishing as she has found a way to turn her loss and trauma into something positive.

“The traumatic losses I experienced as an adolescent put me on a treacherous life path. I was plunged into the depths of anxiety and depression until I attended young persons’ counselling,” said Jenny.

