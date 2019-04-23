Police warning following fatal motorcycle collisions

Two motorcyclists have died and another seriously injured in three separate collisions in Warwickshire on Sunday.

The crashes have prompted the police to urge road users to take extra care on the roads.

The first incident occurred on the A429 at Tredington at around 1.40pm when a motorcycle collided with a car.

The rider, a man in his 50s, died following the incident.

The second collision happened on the A45 near Rugby at around 4.10pm between a car and a motorbike.

A man in his 50’s also died in this incident, while a further collision on Bilton Road in Rugby saw a moped rider sustain several broken bones.

Sergeant Carl Beaumont from the Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved in these incidents over the weekend. We will be investigating to establish exactly how the collisions occurred and are appealing for witnesses.

“With the arrival of the sunny weather we see an increase in motorcyclists on the roads. It’s a sad fact that motorcyclists are more likely to be involved in collisions.

“We’re urging all road users – whether they are in cars or on motorbikes – to take extra care.

“We have seen another collision over the weekend on the A423 where a man suffered serious ‘road rash’ injuries when he came off his bike while wearing shorts and a t-shirt. This is not suitable clothing; if you are out on your motorbike, please dress appropriately.”

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the collisions to call 101.