LIVE: Stratford Town vs Biggleswade Town

STRATFORD Town welcome Biggleswade Town to the Arden Garages Stadium today, Monday, for an eagerly anticipated Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central clash.

The target for Town to reach the play-offs is simple – three points and they’re guaranteed at least fifth place.

A draw would keep Town in the play-off places, but they’d need to match Biggleswade’s result on the final day of the season to stay there. Town make the trip to champions Kettering on 27th April, with Biggleswade at home to Rushall Olympic.

Defeat for the Blues today would hand the initiative to the Waders.

