Stratford pavements strike again

IT was supposed to be an early Mother’s Day treat for Halford’s Diana Wall when she arranged to meet her daughter in Stratford but instead of a spot of shopping and a bite to eat, Diana found herself in A&E with a broken arm after tripping over yet another broken pavement in the town centre.

Diana, aged 64, suffered a fracture in two places to her upper right arm which bore the brunt of her body weight when she fell at the top of Bridge Street on 16th March.

The incident left her – as she describes it – “in absolute agony, in tears and feeling very, very sick.”

A WCC spokesperson said: “Our priority is to keep footways safe for pedestrians and given the high level of use they are inspected on a monthly basis with any defects found being routinely repaired. We are working on improving these areas and footways ways and our contractors will be working at sites in Stratford upon Avon today and tomorrow to repair or replace any paving slabs that that have been identified as faulty as a result of recent inspections.”

