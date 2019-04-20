Gardeners urged to check for hedgehogs

Gardeners are being urged to watch out for hedgehogs when they fire up their strimmers this weekend, with thousands of people set to take advantage of the good weather to tidy up outside.

The message is being put across by campaigning Stratford schoolgirls Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith, who together fight to protect hedgehogs as the group Hedgehog Friendly Town.

Their worry is that people may inadvertently injure sleeping hedgehogs in the grass and undergrowth when they tidy up their gardens.

The girls have already had to care for one hedgehog this week who has lost and eye and suffered wounds caused by a garden strimmer.

Hedgehog Friendly Town have gained awards for their dedicated efforts to help hedgehogs and earlier this year even managed to persuade developer Taylor Wimpey to install hedgehog tunnels within hedges it had controversially netted on Loxley Road.