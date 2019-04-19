Stratford’s Easter scorcher set to stay sunny all weekend

WHILE it rains in Spain, Stratford-upon-Avon is today hotter than Madrid.

The average temperature in Stratford town centre over the next three days – at midday – is set to stay at 22 degrees centigrade that’s hotter than the Spanish capitol where it’s currently raining and the temperature is 11 degrees centigrade.

The Good Friday scorcher has seen Stratford streets flooded with visitors all keen to see the town’s historic Shakespeare properties and enjoy an ice cream on Bancroft Gardens.

The hot weather spells good news for local retailers as they welcome shoppers to the town a week before the internationally renowned Shakepeare Birthday Celebrations take place next weekend which features the traditional parade, the National Living Statue Championships for the second year running and a new addition – a Scarecrow Festival with Shakespeare themed contributions from the local community and businesses.