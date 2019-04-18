Stratford man arrested following fatal Bidford collision

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal collision near Bidford yesterday, which claimed the life of a man in his 20s.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Honeybourne Road shortly before 4pm where a Ford Focus is believed to have been in collision with a tree.

A man in his 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two woman in their 20s and two young children, who were also in the vehicle, suffered injuries and still remain in hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Stratford has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

PC Tim Baker said: “A thorough investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the collision. Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone who saw the collision to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 287 of 16 April.