Man fatally injured and three airlifted from RTC

A MAN has died following a collision between a car and a tree yesterday (Wednesday) which resulted in a further four patients being taken to hospital.

Of the four patients taken to hospital, three of them were airlifted, including two children.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Honeybourne Road, between Bidford-on-Avon and Honeybourne at 3.55pm and sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham, as well as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a car that had suffered significant damage following a collision with a tree. There were five patients, all of whom were trapped inside the vehicle.

“The driver of the car, a man, had suffered multiple serious injuries in the incident. Unfortunately, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The front seat passenger, a woman, was treated for serious injuries and airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition.

“A woman and two young boys were found in the back of the car. The boys were treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening before both being flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“The woman was treated for multiple injuries and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance.”