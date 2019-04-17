PHOTOS: Walton Hall run raises £2,000 for local charity

Runners and walkers from around the district gathered at Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel last Sunday morning to take part in the annual Shipston Home Nursing 10k race, competitors being pictured heading away at the start on the tree lined entrance drive.

The event, held on a course around the estate, saw Dean Mawby win the men’s race in a time of 38:25, Rachel Wignell taking the women’s title in 46:18. The under-15 race winners were Jake Storer in 46:00 with his sister Jade Storer winning the girls race in 53:49.

The south Warwickshire based charity, which specialises in providing care for adult patients who have illnesses which do not respond to curative treatment, hopes to have raised about £2,000 from the event.