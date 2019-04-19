New rounders league comes to Stratford

A NEW rounders league is being set up in Stratford with a vow to encourage people to have fun whilst getting fit this summer.

Leagues4you runs fun leagues across the UK, involving more than 3,100 players.

League co-ordinator Beth Pickering said: “We’re passionate about getting people back into sport and make playing as hassle free as possible.

“We take away a lot of the barriers that can prevent people from taking part in sports.

“We sort out venue hire, umpires and the required kit.”

She added anyone over 14 was welcome to join regardless of ability, fitness and age.

Teams will play once a week on a Wednesday at Stratford-upon-Avon School between 7pm and 8.30pm, starting on 22nd May.

The league will be preceded by a refresher session, perfect for anyone who hasn’t played since school, on 15th May.

“You can join leagues as a team, small group of friends or individually,” said Pickering.

“Many of our teams are a group of like-minded men and women who were once strangers.” The cost is £32 per team per match, less than £4 per player.