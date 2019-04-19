Do3 out racing across the globe

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 were racing across the world as well as at various local events over the weekend.

Seanin Gilmore, Ireland age group (AG) triathlete, took part in the Powerman Duathlon in Alsdorf, Germany.

Raced over a 10km run, 60km bike then a second 10km run, the event was the German Championships and drew elite and AG athletes from across the globe.

Gilmore completed the course in 3:08 and was first in her age group by over ten minutes and was ninth lady overall.

Mike Willers raced in Do3 colours in Australia’s Tri The Gong which took place in Wollongong near Sydney.

Competing in the standard distance triathlon, he finished the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run in 2:57.

Long-standing Do3 athlete Paul Nash completed the Ironman 70.3 Greece and raced with fellow squad member Sophie Kirk, who was second in her age group over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 20km run.

At Battlefield Duathlon held on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border, Laura Castle, Vicki Hill and Darren Craddock raced in freezing conditions.

Castle and Hill both came second in their age groups. Lee Mckervey, Peter Wharton and Richard Bell ran the Brighton Marathon, Neil Wicks was in Wales for the Great Welsh Marathon while Stephanie Cox was in the USA to race in the Boston Marathon.