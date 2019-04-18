Alcester A, Chipping Campden A, Pershore and Alcester C lead way in Junior Cup

THE second round of the Junior Cup pool matches of the Wildmoor Spa Tennis League have been completed, with Alcester A dominating Pool A, Chipping Campden A top of Pool B, Pershore leading Pool C and Alcester C heading Pool D.

In Pool A, the Alcester A pair of James Faulks and Oliver Linett again dominated the group, winning all three matches 6-2 against their Alcester B team, 6-2 over Stratford A and just edging out Henley 7-5.

Henley duo Kit Saltmarsh and Seb Carr after unluckily losing that last match enjoyed the other two matches, beating Stratford A 6-2 and Alcester B 6-0.

A consolation victory was picked up by Stratford’s Jake Deaner and Tom Pinnock when they defeated Alcester B pair Gianluca Handy and Matthew Hands 6-0 in the remaining match.

Alcester A lead the pool table by three points.

In Pool B, Littletons’ pair of William Bishop and Tom Cox dismissed the Campden A pair 6-1 before going on to beat Campden B 6-2 and Littletons B 6-2.

This saw them move up to only a point behind the leaders Campden A, whose boys Harrison Bays and Henry Hancock kept their position with wins over Campden B 6-2 and Littletons B respectively.

However, this last victory was only after a 7-6 tie-break result.

The unfortunate Littletons B pair of William Howlett and Rowan Granacki claimed the final match 6-1 over Campden B boys Jonny Newstead and Cavan Lynch.

In Pool C, the Redditch A pair of Felix Shennan and Kian McGrath started well by surprising the pool leaders Pershore when they beat them 6-2.

They were then surprised themselves by only just managing to squeeze home 7-6 against Redditch B boys Josh Tomlinson and Norbert Cygan after a tie-break.

Conversely, Pershore kept their lead thanks to a 6-0 victory over Redditch B.

This meant that they had the same 11 points as Redditch A, but had a better games difference of +21 to Redditch A’s +19.

Evesham were unable to field a team and so the other teams were awarded 6-0 walkovers. Pool D proved just as tight at the top of their table.

Alcester C had a one-point lead before these group matches.

However, Shipston duo Thomas Glazebrook and Oscar Ward were in form for this encounter and managed victories over all three opponents.

They beat Bidford 6-1, Stratford B 6-2 and then after a fierce battle overcame leaders Alcester C 7-5.

For their part the Alcester lads Alex Beach and Matt Bocking bounced back to beat Stratford B 6-0 and Bidford 6-0.

This meant both shared 11 points in the table, but Alcester C kept the lead with a games difference of +27 to Shipston’s +18.