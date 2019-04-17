First senior category medal on national stage for Potter

SHAKESPEARE’S Swords fencer Sophia Potter claimed a bronze medal at the British Fencing Championships – her first national championships medal in the senior category.

Fresh from representing Great Britain in the U20 World Championships in Torun, Poland, the 19-year-old emerged from the group stages as the only undefeated fencer and was seeded first for the knockouts.

After an edgy match in the round of 16, she beat Esprit’s Emily Ruaux 15-3 with an outstanding performance in both attack and defence.

In the semi-final, the power and speed of Truro’s Maria Chart proved the deciding factor and she was beaten 15-7.

Potter is supported by SportsAid’s Backing The Best programme.