Rapid response overnight care service to be launched

A new rapid response service offering specialist overnight care to those approaching the end of the lives, is set to be launched in South Warwickshire this month.

The service, developed by the Shakespeare Hospice, The Myton Hospices, Shipston Home Nursing and the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT), builds upon the Hospice at Home service currently available.

The partnership project means that staff will be ready to assess patients and provide the care and support required between 8pm and 8am.

Staffed by experienced registered nurses and senior health care assistants, it will have its own dedicated mobile telephone number, made available to those living at home or in care homes that are known to be approaching the end of their lives and healthcare professionals.

Advice on physical symptoms like pain and sickness will be provided while staff will also be able to administer injections if needed and provide emotional support to patients and their families.

Gemma Roberts, head of nursing services at Shipston Home Nursing, said: “We are excited to be working closely with our sister Charities and SWFT to ensure the best possible care for patients at the end of their lives. This much needed service to provide support to patients and families when they feel at their most vulnerable will be invaluable and will complement the work of our charity.”

Julie Hemming, locality manager at SWFT said: “To ensure we have the correct expertise within the team we have recruited staff from both community and hospice settings with excellent knowledge and experience in palliative/end of life care. Many patients have expressed the wish to stay in their own home with their loved ones and families at this difficult time and I truly believe the service will provide the support and reassurance needed to make this happen.”

Ruth Freeman, CEO of The Myton Hospices, said: “We are combining our palliative care expertise to ensure people get the best end of life care when and where they need it. Being able to call our Rapid Response team at night will make a huge difference for patients and their families and will avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.”

Angie Arnold, CEO of The Shakespeare Hospice added: “We are pleased the ethos of the Hospice at Home service will be adopted across South Warwickshire.”

The new service will be launched on 29th April.