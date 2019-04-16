FULL-TIME: Stratford Town 1-0 Cinderford Town

STRATFORD Town take on Cinderford Town tonight, Tuesday, in the final of the Evo-Stik CSS League Challenge Cup at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Thomas Baillie’s men are one division above the visitors, who currently reside in Evo-Stik Division One South.

Town come into this game on the back of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Royston Town, a result which edged the Blues to a place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-offs.

For all the key moments from tonight's cup final, follow the live feed below.

9.36pm: FULL-TIME!!!! TOWN HAVE WON THE LEAGUE CUP!!!

9.33pm: Taylor wins a free-kick by the corner flag. Not much time to go….

9.30pm: Into stoppage time now.

9.20pm: We’re now into the final ten minutes and Town are pushing for the killer second goal.

9.14pm: 73′ Great break from Town as Isaac puts Skendi through one-on-one but the Town midfielder could not get his feet sorted and Cinderford make a last-ditch tackle to keep the score 1-0.

9.13pm: Into the final 20 minutes and Town are 1-0 to the good.

9.10pm: Poor corner ends with the ball sent back to Etheridge and Town try to restart the attack.

9.03pm: Great ball from Creaney finds Wilson on the far side, he surges into the box, squares it to Isaac who slots home with aplomb.

9.02pm: GGGGGGOOOOOALLLLLL ISAAC!!!!

8.59pm: Good sliding tackle from MacDonald stops the Cinderford striker’s effort from finding the bottom corner.

8.56pm: Isaac with a good delivery but Cinderford do well to get the ball away.

8.55pm: Free-kick to Town as Shariff is absolutely clattered. Yellow card for Rhodes.

8.51pm: Free-kick to Cinderford about 25 yards out, but Binns sends the effort wide of Etheridge’s near post.

8.47pm: Shariff has the ball in the net but he’s flagged offside.

8.46pm: And we’re back underway.

8.45pm: And the teams are back out! Second half about to start.

8.32pm: HALF-TIME! And it’s goalless here but Town should be 2-0 up. Carvalho and Creaney have both seen efforts hit the crossbar.

Visitors best chance came just past the half-hour mark as Etheridge got down low to stop Norman’s glancing header finding the back of the net.

8.24pm: Deep free-kick from Sheehan glanced on by Greaves and Etheridge has to make a smart save down low.

8.23pm: Ref blowing up for pretty much everything which is ruining the tempo of this game.

8.19pm: Sheehan delivers the free-kick and Norman heads over.

8.13pm: Town really dominating and there’s the feeling among the fans that a goal needs to come soon.

8.07pm: CROSSBAR! Creaney hits the angle between post and crossbar! Town should be ahead. Big chance.

8.06pm: Game has died down a little since that fast Town start. 0-0.

8.02pm: Town in the ascendancy now, but just need that goal to give themselves a cushion.

8.00pm: POST! Carvalho goes for the near post and it cannons off the woodwork!

7.57pm: Turn and shot from Shariff goes straight at Dibble.

7.55pm: Town playing some really good stuff it here. It remains 0-0.

7.51pm: Carvalho drills Town’s first corner to the near post, but Cinderford clear.

7.49pm: Even start to this game. Town slightly edging possession.

7.46pm: First chance for Town as Creaney takes a swing at it from 20 yards out and it goes well wide of the mark.

7.45pm: And we’re off! Cinderford get this game under way.

7.42pm: And the teams are out, kick-off is just moments away!

7.39pm: Good sized crowd in attendance this evening for what will hopefully be an entertaining game.

7.23pm: Those are your teams for tonight’s final. We will be back soon ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm.

7.22pm: CINDERFORD: Jordan Dibble, Sam Turl, Lewis Binns, Ben Watkins, Nick Rhodes, Craig Norman, Lorcan Sheehan, Richard Greaves, Josh Hunt, Matt McDonald.

Subs: Blaine Waugh, Andy Lewis, James Harding, Robbie Atkinson, Alex Harris.

7.21pm: TOWN: Ross Etheridge, Lewis Wilson, Cody Fisher, James Fry, Mo Sebbeh-Njie, Jordan Williams, Wilson Carvalho, Albi Skendi, Nabil Shariff, Dan Creaney, Kynan Isaac.

Subs: Tom Fishwick, Rajan Shergill, Mike Taylor, Will Grocott, Chris Cox.

7.15pm: Good evening and welcome from a rather gloomy looking Arden Garages Stadium for today’s League Cup final between Stratford Town and Cinderford Town.

Team news to follow shortly. I have also been informed it goes straight to penalties if it’s a draw after normal time.