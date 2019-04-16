Warwickshire County Council secures rare collection of Roman coins

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has met the £62,000 funding target needed to purchase the second South Warwickshire Roman Hoard.

The council said the fundraising campaign has been a huge success and has received interest from around the world. In addition to the successful applications to the V&A Purchase Grant Fund for £30,000 and the Art Fund totalling £14,000, a fundraising evening was held raising over £2,000. The remainder of the funding has come from the very generous donations by supporters of the Museum Service.

Sara Wear, curator of Human History, said: “The interest the hoard and the campaign has generated is far beyond what anyone could have imagined. We have received donations and enquires from all over the world. We are sure, once the hoard is on display, it will attract visitors to the town and to Warwickshire.

“On behalf of the Warwickshire County Council Museum Service, we would like to thank everyone who has contributed to bringing the hoard home for generations to come to enjoy.”

We hope to be able to bring the hoard back to Warwickshire within the next few months so that it can be displayed at the Market Hall Museum this summer.”

The hoard, made up of 440 silver denarii coins, was uncovered during an archaeological dig at a Roman site on Edge Hill in 2015. They were buried in a ceramic pot over 1,900 years ago, under the floor of a building. This is the second hoard of denarii to be found in this area and this new discovery contains 78 coins dating to AD 68-69, a turbulent time in Roman history known as the ‘Year of the Four Emperors’.

This important period is known as the ‘Year of the Four Emperors’, when the death of Nero in AD 68 sparked a civil war, resulting in four successive rulers in a short span of time: Galba, Otho, Vitellius and finally Vespasian. As they vied for power, each contender struck their own coins to fund their armies, and these coins are incredibly rare. Within a roughly 18 month period the title of Emperor changed hands four times. Very few of these coins from this turbulent time survive, The second South Warwickshire hoard contains the largest collection of civil war-era coins ever found.