Drugs and knife seized in Stratford arrest

A KNIFE and 56 wraps of what officers suspect are class A drugs were seized after a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Stratford-upon-Avon yesterday (Sunday 14th April) afternoon.

Officers went to a house in Mason’s Road as part of their enquiries to locate a wanted man.

As they entered the house the boy jumped out of a window and was arrested by officers.

The boy, who is from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a knife. He has been released under investigation.

