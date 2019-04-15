Easter delights at Shakespeare Hospice on Good Friday

EASTER eggs, biscuit bites and craft delights are all on show at this year’s Shakespeare Hospice Easter Fun Day on Good Friday.

Funds raised on this day will play an important part in helping Shakespeare Hospice provide caring and compassionate support to adults and young people living with a life limiting illness in south Warwickshire and the north Cotswolds and those who matter to them.

Hospice student ambassador Abi Hutchinson who will be one of the helpers at the Easter Hunt has helped put this year’s event together.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a student ambassador and I really look forward to my days at the hospice when I come in to help the team.

It’s been great meeting up with the other ambassadors and we really hope our Easter Fun Day will continue to raise money for the hospice which provides amazing services to our community.”

Entry is £1.50 per person, which includes activities and a delicious chocolate prize, this popular annual event is always popular within the local community.

