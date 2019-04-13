LIVE: Stratford Town vs Royston Town

STRATFORD Town welcome Royston Town to the Arden Garages Stadium today, Saturday, in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central.

Thomas Baillie’s men are looking to get their play-off push back on track following last Saturday’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Rushall Olympic, but go into the game full of confidence following Tuesday night’s 3-2 victory over Lowestoft Town in the CSS League Challenge Cup semi-final.

Town will entertain Cinderford Town, of Evo-Stik Division One South, on Tuesday in the final and the Herald will be providing live updates on the website throughout the match.

Before then though, we are taking in today’s league game and you can follow all the key action below.