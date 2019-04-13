Shakespeare Hotel expansion plans revealed

Plans to extend Stratford’s historic Shakespeare Hotel have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The proposal is for a new extension to provide 19 new guest rooms at first and second floor level at the Chapel Street business.

It would be built to the rear of the hotel and suspended on columns to allow parking underneath and would link two of the hotel’s existing buildings which are currently separate.

It is not the first time the Shakespeare Hotel has raised the idea of expanding, back in 2016 the owner entered discussions with the council over a new 30 bedroom extension.

Concerns were raised over that plan surrounding infill development of the plot, but the new application has been substantially scaled back to 19 bedrooms.

The application states: “Following recent investment in refurbishment of the original hotel building and public areas, this application for planning permission and listed building consent represents the next phase in the hotel owner’s aspirations to meet changing business needs and rejuvenate the rear of the hotel.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made towards the end of May.