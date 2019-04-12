Hott Lips lands Open Maiden for Stratford-based Evans at Mollington

STRATFORD-based Richard Evans got a ‘big kick’ out of seeing his home-bred Hott Lips finish with a flourish to take the Jockey Club and the Butterworth Family Open Maiden for Mares and Fillies over two miles and four furlongs at the Tedworth Hunt point-to-point meeting at Mollington Racecourse on Saturday.

The seven-year-old had three rivals in front of her turning into the straight, but she stormed through on the run-in to beat Nos da Cariad and Katie Sinclair by two lengths, with Ballydorn coming home in third.

Evans said: “I have spent a lot of time with her at home, so when you get a winner of a point-to-point it is lovely.”

He bred Hott Lips out of his mare, Major Hoolihan, with the pair named after characters in the American television series MASH.

Evans added: “She is bred from quite a good family and hopefully we will put her to stud one day.”