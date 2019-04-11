Take up the offer of a health check this spring

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to take up GPs’ offers of health checks or screenings this spring, to reduce their risks of developing serious health conditions.

Screenings for cervical, breast and bowel cancer are routinely offered to adults by the NHS, while everyone between ages 40 and 75 is encouraged to take up a free health check from their GP every five years.

Health checks are designed to spot early signs of stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes or dementia.

When people become eligible (usually based on their age), they will receive a letter inviting them to attend or book a screening or health check. If there are no additional concerns, patients don’t need to go for a screening or health check until they are invited. However, if there are symptoms or family history of a condition, it is recommended for people to talk to their GP about getting tested sooner.

Councillor Les Caborn, WCC Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care, said: “A lot of life-changing conditions are relatively easy to test for and catching them early or before symptoms develop can make a big difference when it comes to treatment.

“I really encourage everyone to keep some peace of mind by getting tested. If you’re over 40 and haven’t been invited for a health check yet, ask your GP about it.”

For more information about health checks for people aged 40-74, go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-health-check/