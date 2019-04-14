Cricket World Cup coming to Stratford

CRICKET fever comes to town next week as the Cricket World Cup heads to Stratford CC as part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Trophy Tour.

To celebrate, the Warwickshire Cricket Board will be holding an U11 festival featuring youngsters from a number of local cricket clubs at Stratford’s Swans Nest Lane ground on Thursday, 18th April from 2pm until 4pm.

Refreshments will be available and there will be an opportunity to get a photo taken with the trophy that ten nations will be competing for in England and Wales this summer.

Stratford-upon-Avon Cricket Club has a thriving junior section and will be running four teams (U9, U11, U13 and U15) this season, as well as coaching for children aged 5-8 through the All Stars Cricket scheme and a newly launched girls’ section.

For more information visit www.stratfordcricketclub.com or pop along to Swans Nest Lane on Thursday.