More notable success for Do3

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 scored more notable successes over the weekend at duathlon, triathlon and road races across the counties.

Sara Northover competed at Halesowen Triathlon and was first in her age group and also first lady overall in the sprint event, raced over a 400m swim, a 20km bike and 5km run.

She completed the race in 1:13:49.

Georgina Lord was seconf overall in the British Paraduathlon Championships having come runner up to the European and Commonwealth Champion.

Competing in an elite field of para-athletes at the British Championships held at Bedford Autodrome she finished the 5km run, 20km cycle and 2.5km run in 1:17:04.

Several of the squad took part in road races including Cameron Craik who was second overall at Eton Dorney Half Marathon in a time of 1:16.

Stephanie Cox ran the Solihull Half Marathon and was eventh in her age category and there were some great performances from the squad at the Leamington Regency 10k, including Alison Robbins who posted a personal best by nearly five minutes.

Do3 is currently working hard towards competing in major races in the coming weeks including the 2019 Ponteverdra ITU Sprint Distance Duathlon World Championships, Outlaw Triathlon and local Southam Sprint Triathlon.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “What a race for Georgina. She has worked hard throughout the winter to achieve these results and is committed to going even further.

“My thanks go to Lisa Parry who teamed up with Georgina to help in transition and to make her race as stress free as possible.

“The pairing sums up Do3: team work, tenacity and having fun together along the way.

“And well done of course to everyone in the squad who raced and broke their own personal goal or barrier at the weekend.”