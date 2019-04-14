Second winter title for Ceronetti

ALESSANDRO Ceronetti clinched his second winter title of the season after claiming the 2019 Trent Valley Karting Club Winter Series with victory in the fourth and final round at PF International.

The weekend did not get off to the best start for the Stratford-upon-Avon School student as he qualified in 24th on Saturday.

Sunday was a different story, though, as the 16-year-old, who drives for Team BKC Racing, came fourth and third in both heats.

The final proved to be a challenging affair in the difficult weather conditions, with Ceronetti dropping from third to fifth at the start of the race.

However, after finding his rhythm, Ceronetti took the lead with four laps to go to claim his second winter title.

Next up for Ceronetti is the first round of the 2019 British Karting Championships at PF International this weekend.