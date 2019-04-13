Stratford bring in wicketkeeper

LONG-SERVING Whittington wicketkeeper Dan Hackett has joined Stratford for the 2019 Warwickshire League Premier Division campaign.

The 29-year-old has been with Whittington since he was just ten years old and was captain of the side for the last five seasons.

The right-hand batsman has scored more than 6,000 runs for Whittington so expect him to be a mainstay at the crease this season.

Stratford begin their Warwickshire League Premier Division season with a trip to Attock on Saturday, 20th April.

The 2nds also start their Division Four campaign on 20th April when Bedworth 2nds visit Swans Nest Lane.